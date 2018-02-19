KOCHI: The CBI probing the seizure of `47 lakh from a Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant is finding it hard to track down the co-accused, an international smuggler, in the case. Though BSF officer Jibu T Mathew gave the name of the alleged smuggler as Bushu Sheikh, the CBI sleuths suspect it must be a ‘fabricated’ identity.

On interrogation, the BSF Commandant had allegedly told the sleuths he received money from Bushu Sheikh for facilitating the smuggling of cattle through the Indo-Bangla border where his battalion was deployed. The CBI is coordinating with the police and other agencies in Murshidabad, West Bengal, to nab the smuggler.

“We tried to track down Bushu Sheikh based on his mobile tower location. The mobile number claimed to be that of Bushu Sheikh was procured using a fake identity card. The last signal from the mobile phone was tracked down to a place near Kolkata. However, it was switched off later. Bushu Sheikh might be a fake name used by the smuggler,” said a CBI officer.

There has been a mismatch between the money recovered from Jibu and his statements, indicating more BSF personnel have been receiving illegal gratification from the smugglers. “Jibu confessed the smuggler promised him `50 lakh - in currencies of 2000 and 500 denominations. However, we could recover around `47 lakh from his possession. The money was handed over to Jibu by a BSF driver in a packed cover. The driver might have taken commission from the amount given to Jibu. We have to verify the matter with the BSF driver,” the officer said.

After being deployed at Murshidabad near the Indo-Bangla border in 2016, Jibu was in constant touch with the smuggler. “Initially, the smuggler used to contact Jibu on his official number. However, considering the risk of being traced, the smuggler gave Jibu a mobile phone, including SIM card, solely for their communication purpose. The SIM given to the BSF officer was also procured using a fake identity card,” the officer said.

Pathanamthitta-native Jibu, who has been serving with the BSF battalion at the frontiers, was held with currencies from Alappuzha last month. The Thiruvananthapuram CBI Court had the other day dismissed his bail petition.