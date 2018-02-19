KOCHI: A group of college students went on a one-day ‘Photowalk’ recently held in Thiruvananthapuram. As part of the annual techno-cultural fest of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Aagneya ‘18, the outdoor photography workshop -was conducted recently in association with Jax fine arts.

Around 31 participants attended the first of it’s kind, one-day workshop, led by renowned and award-winning photographer, Rex. The participants had an interactive session, after which they were taken to Chalai market where they had a chance to interact with the locals and photograph the busy streets.

The afternoon session was at Vizhinjam harbour where they were free to capture the life of fishermen near the sea.

A student capturing a gadget shop

An idea put forward by college students Aadithya and Rahul, the initiative was an aim to help photography enthusiasts learn the art the easy way. Aadithya, who coordinated the event said, “Usually during an indoor photography workshop, only an hour would be set aside for practical sessions. Photography can never be confined to the indoors, and we came up with the outdoor workshop so that the participants can get a more indebt, live and fun filled experience.”

The event received much positive response from the participants, said one of the students who organised the event. He added that they found it to be a unique workshop, which gave them a lot of theoretical and practical knowledge about photography. All of them reported they were looking forward for the next edition of Photowalk which will be bigger, with a lot more locations. The college plans to hold another outdoor workshop soon.The student says, “We plan to come up with a second edition of the initiative next year. The plan is to cover more important places around the city, atleast ten.”