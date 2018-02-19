Directors Lenin Rajendran and K G George arriving for the valedictory function of ‘SIGNS’ at the Town Hall in Kochi on Wednesday | Melton Antony

KOCHI: Cinema Paradiso Club (CPC), an online platform of movie buffs which had created ripples by pitching for talent rather than popularity, on Sunday honoured the best performers in Mollywood in 2017 with an awards function held at the IMA Hall.

The event’s major draw was honouring veteran filmmaker K G George who was draped with a ‘ponnada’(shawl) by filmmakers Sathyan Anthikad, Sibi Malayil and Kamal. In his acceptance speech, K G George expressed his gratitude. The documentary 8 1/2 Intercuts - Life and Films of K G George was screened on the occasion.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum helmed by Dileesh Pothen swept the awards picking up laurels in as many as six categories.Fahadh Faasil, who was chosen the best actor for his compelling portrayal in the movie, was candid enough to tell the gathering he was at a loss for words since he rarely attends award functions.Parvathy’s true-to-life portrayal of a Malayali nurse trapped in a foreign land wracked by internal strife in the critically acclaimed Take Off fetched her the Best Actress Award.

The winners in the other categories are the following: Best Film : Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum; Best Director: Lijo Jose Pallisserry for Angamaly Diaries; Best Cinematographer: Rajeev Ravi for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Gireesh Gangadharan for Angamaly Diaries; Best Music Director Rex Vijayan for Mayaanadhi; Best Script Sajeev Pazhoor & Shyam Pushkaran for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum; Best Actor In A Character Role: Alencier Ley for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum; Best Actress In a Character Role: Krishna Padmakumar Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu and Best Editor: Kiran Das Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.