KOCHI: There were 1,030 drunk driving cases registered in the special drive conducted by the police under the jurisdiction of Kochi Range on New Year's Eve as part of ensuring peaceful celebrations. While 180 cases were registered for drinking alcohol in public, action was initiated against 203 persons. Two gambling cases were registered and 10 persons were booked for playing cards.

There were 105 cases registered and action taken against 112 persons for creating nuisance in public under the influence of alcohol. Traffic signal violations led 34 persons to be booked. Three persons were booked for making abusive gestures in public. Thirty-seven persons were arrested for possessing narcotics. Two persons were arrested for possession of explosives. One case was registered for eve-teasing and five persons were arrested on charges of attempt to murder.