KOCHI:ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology has developed a refrigeration-enabled mobile fish vending kiosk to improve the unhygienic handling and marketing practice of fisher folk, small scale vendors and retailers. The main components of the kiosk are chilled storage-cum-display facility, hand operated descaling machine, fish dressing deck with wash basin, water tank, waste collection chamber and working space.

Consumers can see the fish varieties directly through transparent glass cover and select according to their choice. Additionally, the kiosk has provision for descaling, cutting, cleaning, and packing operations. Under ideal operating conditions, the unit can extend the shelf life of fish for four to five days and increases marginal benefit to fish vendors. The fabrication cost of the kiosk comes around Rs 80,000/-including GST which is affordable for small scale and retail fish vendors for investment on the modern kiosk. The kiosk was launched by ICAR-CIFT at Sha Cold Storage and Fish Centre at Pavankulangara Jn, Puthiyakavu, Tripunithra.

The kiosk was inaugurated by Chandrikadevi, municipal chairperson, Tripunithra, Ernakulam in the presence of Dr Ravishankar C N, director, Dr Manoj P Samuel, HOD, engineering and other staff members of ICAR-CIFT, Cochin. Municipal chairperson, Tripunithra, Chandrikadevi extolled the efforts of CIFT scientists to evolve such type of useful technologies meant for the fish vendors that will not only help hygienic marketing of fish, but also enhance the shelf life period without hampering the quality of fishes. Director, ICAR- CIFT Ravishankar C N added that this vending kiosk can reduce the drudgery of the fish vendors in addition to attract the consumers towards safe and hygienic fishes.