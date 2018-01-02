KOCHI: Kochi city witnessed a peaceful heralding in of the New Year, thanks to the preparations put in place by the police. No untoward incidents were reported in connection with the celebrations. Vehicular traffic, which was expected to cause heavy snarls, also managed to move smoothly, especially in the Fort Kochi area. The police had joined hands with the Motor Vehicles and Excise Departments to ensure New Year celebrations were not disruptive. Nearly 1,000 police officers were deployed across the city with a special focus on Fort Kochi, the hub of the celebrations.

"No untoward incidents were reported in connection with the New Year revelry," said City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh. "The preparedness of police helped in managing the crowds and traffic. Traffic was effectively managed in the Fort Kochi area too." Meanwhile, the driving licenses of 37 persons were made invalid after they were found drunk driving, in violation of traffic signals and riding motorcycles with three persons. There were 237 severe traffic violations detected and a fine of `1.30 lakh slapped in the drive held from 5 pm on Sunday to 3 am on Monday.

Forty-five persons were booked for riding bikes without helmets, 51 persons were booked for using illegal lights and four persons for using mobile phones while driving.Four cases were registered for drunk driving, 29 persons were booked for riding motorcycles with illegal silencers and 28 persons for rash driving. Cases were registered against three stage carriers for conducting services without speed governors. Five vehicles registered in Puducherry were also subjected to checks.