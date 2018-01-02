KOCHI: Music knows no boundaries and this is what Kochi-based violinist Azeer Muhammed wants to prove through a concept titled ‘Music for World Peace’. He aims to blend the styles of 22 countries to prove that music has a universal appeal.Muhammed, who leads the Kochi-based band The White Violin, has been working on this project for one year now. And, he has a cause attached to it.

Azeer Muhammed

“The world is witnessing a lot of turmoil and unpleasant situations. Through my work, which will come out by 2020, I intend to signify that like music, all people are equal. It is an awareness programme on world peace”, he said.Muhammed is currently working on a fusion of Indian and Chinese music. His learning is mainly through the internet.“I refer Youtube and Google to learn foreign music. Mixing one music with other style is difficult and time-consuming, but it is my dream project”, he said.

He plans to visit Italy in May to research on Italian music. “I want to make use of that opportunity to learn more about the musicians there and their style,” says Muhammed.

He will also blend Spanish, Arabic and English styles with Hindustani and Carnatic as part of the concept.

Azeer Muhammed began taking lessons in violin at a very young age and stared with western style, before switching over to Carnatic. According to him, that’s when he learnt that music is universal.“I noted the fact that all music is one. It is just the style that is different. The project will voice the thought of a universal brotherhood and peace,” he adds.

Though the initial plan is to use just violin, Muhammed says he will decide on it later, after study. Other members of the band may join him if needed.The White Violin band has been actively conducting shows for six years and has completed about 500 stages in and outside India. It is an instrument-based band with five artists that includes violin and percussion.​