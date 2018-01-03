KOCHI: It seems like the vitriolic discourse that erupted in the Malayalam film world following actor Parvathy’s comment in mid-December about a scene from Mammootty film ‘Kasaba’ is proceeding into the new year.

As part of this, the rating of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) Facebook page has dipped to two stars after many users gave it a one-star rating. The page earlier started out with a strong five-star rating. The move down started following new year wishes posted along with an article on misogyny in Malayalam films, portraying Mammootty in a poor light. The post said 2017 had been a “meaningful year for the cinema world” and also, it had been a “year of awakening and genuine introspection” for Malayalam cinema. However, the WCC had to delete the post following protests from various quarters for its criticism of Mammootty.

“The reaction by Mammootty in the Parvathy issue was gentle. However, the attitude of the WCC is pathetic. I have lost the respect toward them for sharing the article which contained nothing but personal attacks,” said actor Anil P Nedumangad.

“The article shared on the page of WCC analyses and compares the personal life of Dileep with the characters played by Mammootty. No member of the WCC made a public statement against Mammootty. Everyone played wisely all along not saying anything about the actor; everyone, except Parvathy,” said social-media figure Sunitha Devdas, in her detailed critical analysis of the article shared by WCC.While the number of one-star ratings on the page stood below 1,000 on Tuesday, it stands at 6,600 currently, with several reviews posted continuously. This forms a major part of the total 9.6k reviews the page has received since the Collective began.