KOCHI: To do something for the society and to help people remain healthy prompted Bollywood actor and fitness icon Sahil Khan to join hands with Realmix, which brought out a fitness energy drink which was recently launched in Kochi.Sahil Khan said this is his first visit to Kerala and he is in love with the place. “Kerala is a beautiful place and people here are energetic and active. During one of my visits to a gym, the youngsters enthusiastically asked me about fitness tips,” says Sahil.

To provide ample opportunity to people interested in maintaining a fit body, Khan said this exclusive product Realmix six pack energy drink was brought out. He mentioned that as the product is 100% vegetarian and is anti-dopped, it is healthy. “Being a fitness enthusiast myself and having knowledge about it, I want to help people of all ages so that they stay healthy,” he said. We decided to bring this product to Kerala as people here are often curious to know what is right for their body and they take necessary steps to stay healthy and fit.

Khan made his debut in 2001 along with Sharman Joshy in a comedy film ‘Style’. He later appeared in few films before making a shift to the fitness sector. Khan expressed his small stint in Bollywood long ago and the admirers he still has for it. “My movie ‘Style’ is still considered as a cult film in the comedy genre. Entry to Bollywood was an unplanned one and the fame was a surprise”, the fitness icon said. He added that if he gets good characters, he would give it a try again.Fitness has always remained Khan’s first priority and he named Sylvester Stallone as his favourite along with Indian Icon Milind Soman.

He expressed his happiness in being part of Realmix, which intends to help people remain energetic. He is part of the Realmix from one year and he mentioned that as the product contains no synthetics, it made him be promote it.In his brief visit to Kerala, Khan had an interactive session with regulars at the gym and make this product a huge demand in Kerala. Muhammed Ali Khan, his friend is the Managing Director of Realmix.