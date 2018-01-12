KOCHI: The office of the Air Intelligence Unit, Air Customs at the Cochin International Airport seized 1.2 kg of gold from a passenger on Wednesday.

The bullion worth `36.42 lakh was seized from a native of Thane in Maharashtra, who had arrived from New Delhi. He was intercepted at the exit of the airport terminal on the suspicion he was carrying contraband.

A search revealed he was carrying six cut pieces of gold in his trousers. He was booked under the Customs Act, 1962.