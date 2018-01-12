1.2 kg of gold worth F36.42 L seized at Kochi airport
By Express News Service | Published: 12th January 2018 01:02 AM |
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 07:18 AM
KOCHI: The office of the Air Intelligence Unit, Air Customs at the Cochin International Airport seized 1.2 kg of gold from a passenger on Wednesday.
The bullion worth `36.42 lakh was seized from a native of Thane in Maharashtra, who had arrived from New Delhi. He was intercepted at the exit of the airport terminal on the suspicion he was carrying contraband.
A search revealed he was carrying six cut pieces of gold in his trousers. He was booked under the Customs Act, 1962.