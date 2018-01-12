KOCHI: Wooing domestic tourists to a variety of pilgrimage, heritage and adventure tourism destinations, apart from hill stations and beaches across the length and breadth of the country, the three-day India International Travel Mart got under way at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Kadavanthra here on Thursday.

Being the biggest umbrella event of state tourism departments, travel, tour and hospitality sectors, 20 states and 120 private firms are participating in the exhibition.

The event is expected to attract around 3,000 travel agents and 15,000 potential customers, said Rohit Hangal, director of Sphere Travel Media, the organisers of the Travel Mart.