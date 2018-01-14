KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday recorded the statement of autorickshaw driver P A Ashraf of Parappa, who came up with a revelation contradicting the national agency’s investigation in the case related to spiritual leader Qazi C M Abdulla Moulavi’s death.

Qazi was found dead at the Chembarika Beach in Kasargod on February 15, 2010.

The CBI had filed a closure report in the case after failing to find any evidence to suggest it was a homicide. However, before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court could accept it, Human Rights Organisation of Kerala president Omar Farooq filed a petition saying Ashraf has some crucial information related to Qazi’s death.

According to the CBI, Ashraf stated a five-member gang was dropped near Qazi’s residence in his autorickshaw a day before he was found dead. “He claimed the gang visited the location on several occasions before Qazi’s death. He suspects the gang was hired by someone to murder Qazi. We’ll investigate these aspects and file a report before the court,” said a CBI officer.

CBI will soon issue notices to more persons who were mentioned by Ashraf in his statement for interrogation.

“Ashraf has raised suspicion about a few persons. We’ll interrogate them in the coming days,” said the officer. The CBI, in its closure report, claimed three forensic experts had examined the possibility of a homicide.

However, experts suggest a stronger possibility of suicide. A three-member medical board, which was constituted, also ruled out the possibility of murder, according to the CBI.