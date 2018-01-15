THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three suspects in last month’s Tripunithura- Pulleppady armed robberies - Shemzad, Roni and Arshad - were taken to the scene of the crime for gathering evidence. The trio, who had been apprehended from New Delhi earlier, are said to have revealed the route taken by them for committing the heist as well as their escape route to the officers.

The police confirmed their earlier findings the break-ins had been planned in detail right down to minutest aspect. Besides, it emerged the gang’s getaway strategy closely mirrored the investigators’ hunch.

“They targeted the houses after much planning and the arrested led us to the trails. In the next few days, we hope to track down the other accused in the case,” police said.

Noor Khan aka Naseer Khan, the gang’s alleged kingpin, is a rag picker and he had been based in the city for sometime now. Owing to this, he was pretty familiar with the areas where the gang struck. Some of the gang members on the run, including Noor, are believed to have fled to Bangladesh. Noor’s brother is also allegedly involved in the crime.

The two armed robberies which rattled the city took place in mid-December when the gang committed back-to-back robberies at two residences in Pulleppady and Tripunithura and decamped with 54 sovereigns of gold and money after injuring the family members.

Burglars decamp with 800 g of gold, L90,000

Kochi: Miscreants decamped with around 800 grams of gold and C90,000 from a house at Thottumugham near Aluva. The heist came to light after the owner of the house Abdullah of Padinjareparambil, Mahilalayam junction, Thottumugham, who was on a pilgrimage with his family, returned by 8 pm on Sunday. A few weapons were also recovered from the spot. The police officers said the thieves entered the house after breaking the lock of the back door. An inquiry is on, they said.