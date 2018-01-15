KOCHI: Here’s the man behind the title song for the Chief Minister’s TV show ‘Naam Munnottu’ which released a few weeks ago. Ajan R S, who has produced and directed several shows featured in popular shows like ‘Music Mojo’ is in cloud nine says he is overwhelmed by the response the title song has generated.

“When we were approached by the Public Relations Department and the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (CDIT) to direct the title song, they had only one condition- that the video should be lively and should send across the message of being fast and moving towards the future. We took over two weeks to complete the project and conducted shoots in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kollam and Alappuzha,” he said.

The title song which is 2.23 minutes in duration has caught the cultural and social essence of the state in every way. “There is a mix of random as well as structured shots which was taken for the video. There were shots from the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, Athletic meet to showcase the cultural side. On a more personal and ethnical note, we shot at markets, streets and other places. We tried to bring in people from several walks of life to make the video feel in tune with Kerala and its way towards progress,” said Ajan.

Ajan says people connected well with the music, which was composed by Sooraj S Kurup and written by Rafeeq Ahmed. Siraj Shah is the project designer.

The TV show ‘Naam Munnottu’ which began airing two weeks ago in various channels across the state is also receiving quite a traction. The 30-minute weekly programme is a platform for the CM to interact with the public and address their grievances.

Ajan has won several awards for his short film Athira X C in the past. He has also made title songs for ‘Nava Keralam’ which also was well appreciated by the public for its different take of Malayali life. His latest work, a title song for the Kerala State Lotteries Department, was released two days ago and celebrates the department’s fiftieth year.