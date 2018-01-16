KOCHI: As part of its efforts to streamline the supply of water through tanker lorries, the district administration will launch stringent measures soon. With the summer season fast approaching, the demand for water supply is increasing in the district.

Considering the chances of tanker lorry owners or private water supply agencies exploiting the increase in demand, District

Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said they will not be allowed to draw water from waterbodies which are not recognised by the district administration. “We will take legal action against those who violate the order,” said the District Collector.

Last year, Ernakulam witnessed severe water crisis, forcing the district administration to give sanction to tanker lorries to collect water from various available sources.

The district administration intervened in the issue after various local bodies protested against tanker lorries fetching water from the ponds in their respective areas.

“We noticed that some tanker lorries were exploiting the order and collecting water from quarries, small canals and even from private wells. We have received various complaints from the public in this regard,” added the Collector.

The latest order was issued in order to ensure quality potable water is supplied to areas which are facing an acute shortage. The waterbodies approved by the district administration will help in ensuring the water quality.

The Collector also asked the various departments concerned to make sure necessary rectification works are carried out on the pipelines. Kerala Water Authority has been asked to complete repair works on old pipelines before the summer intensifies. “The KWA officials were asked to conduct field examination to make sure the available water is conserved and not misused. Samples from the potable water sources should be collected and tested. The water, after ensuring the quality, can be used for supply during the summer,” he added.

The tahsildars and Groundwater Department officers should conduct the quality assessment. It was also instructed to complete the renovation works of hand pumps so as to use them during the summer.

The tahsildars of all the taluks should submit a report on the status of the water kiosks which were allotted to various local bodies during the last two years. In 2016, 78 water kiosks were allotted in the district while another 100 were allotted in 2017.