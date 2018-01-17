KOCHI: Here’s the secret to clocking the perfect time, figuratively! MTech student Dilshad V and his friend Naseeb P, an interior designer, is bringing out a unique collection of customised wooden clocks, made of original teak wood, to add to the aesthetics of homes. The clocks, which are customised as per the needs of the customer, are made from Nilambur forest teak and wood.

Dilshsad says the idea to start their brand ‘WoodAge’ occurred a few months ago when he visited his friend’s timber factory in Nilambur. “I found out that during their spare time, the workers used to create different products with wood including curios items like elephants. This is when the idea struck me. Since Naseeb is an interior designer, he knew how clocks were perfect to deck up homes. So, we came together and decided to try our hand in manufacturing and selling wooden clocks, something which is still quite unique in Kerala. Though it started as an experiment, we were surprised there was a huge demand for such clocks,” said Dilshad.

Dilshad, who is currently pursuing an M.Tech in engineering, says that he had initially planned to manufacture and sell similar antique products in iron metal. “That was where my speciality lay as a manufacturing engineer, but when I came across the factory in Nilambur, I realised the potential of wooden clocks,” he said.

Before they started out, the duo travelled to different parts of South India to know whether there is a market for these clocks. “We realised there was a huge potential and started selling it online as per the demand. We hope to start a full-fledged shop in the near future,” he said.Today, the three-month-old WoodAge has sold 60 clocks. The online shop will be officially launched in Kochi on Thursday. “Many of these clocks are being purchased by industrialists who wish to give customised gifts to their clients. The others are bought by customers who want it exclusively for their homes,” said Dilshad.

The clocks come in different shapes and sizes ranging between 12- 20 inches. The prices range from Rs 1,500. The clocks are mostly designed by Dilshad. “Designing is a passion. I use my spare time to come with unique designs,” he said.Through WoodAge, the youngsters along with another their partner Ashir V hope to launch exclusive diaries with wooden frame covers and wooden frame lights.