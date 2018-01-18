KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to actor Amala Paul, an accused in the case related to registering her luxury vehicles in Puducherry using forged documents to allegedly evade tax in Kerala.While allowing Amala’s bail plea, the court asked her to cooperate with the probe and said she should appear before the investigating officer as and when needed.

The court also directed her to furnish a bond of `1 lakh and two solvent sureties for the like sum. Amala had earlier appeared before the Crime Branch following a court order for interrogation in the case.

The Crime Branch said the actor, while residing at Edappally here, had forged documents to show she was living in Puducherry and had got a high-end Mercedez Benz car registered in her name, causing pecuniary loss to the state. In her petition, Amala stated she purchased the car from Bengaluru and it was registered at Puducherry with the registration number PY-05-D-0500.

She said the vehicle was being used in and around Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Bengaluru.

She said the car was used on very rare occasions in Kerala, when she visited her house in the state. She had taken on lease the ground floor of a house at Thilaspet, Puducherry for a monthly rent of `5,500 for 11 months after paying a deposit of `25,000, she said.