KOCHI: Restrictions have been imposed on the entry of visitors to the passenger terminals at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery in the wake of the Republic Day celebrations. The curbs have been imposed by the CIAL authorities following a directive from the Bureau of Civil aviation Securities. Visitors will not be allowed to enter both international and domestic terminals between January 20 and January 30.

Apart from the normal security checks, there will special secondary ladder point checking before boarding the flight. Hence, the passengers are requested to schedule their travel accordingly, CIAL stated in a release. Similarly, those who reach the airport with tickets having no validity will be dealt with seriously, said the release.