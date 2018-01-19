KOCHI: The trial in the sensational Nedumbassery fake Indian currency notes (FICN) seizure case, in which underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Aftab Batki is an accused, commenced at the NIA Court here last week. The NIA has listed 38 persons as witnesses in the case and NIA Court Judge S Santhosh Kumar has so far examined 23 witnesses. NIA Special Prosecutor P G Manu appears for the national agency.

“Though the witness examination was scheduled to be completed on Thursday, a few of the listed witnesses did not turn up. The investigation officer of the case will be examined in the next sitting,” an NIA officer said.The accused persons had earlier approached the High Court to lift the UAPA sections charged against them in the case.

However, the High Court directed the NIA court to conduct the trial. But it stated the final order should be reserved until the plea regarding the lifting of UAPA section is disposed of.Aftab Batki, the fifth accused in the case, is yet to be arrested. A member of Dawood Ibrahim’s organised crime syndicate which pumped fake currency from West Asian countries, Batki is suspected to be staying in the UAE.

The other accused persons in the case are Abid Chullikulavan of Kalikavu, Malappuram; Mohammed Haneefa of Kodungallur, Thrissur; Abdul Salam alias Podi Salam of Wandoor, Malappuram, and Antony Das of Valaparai, Tamil Nadu. Kunjumohammed alias Kunjutty was made approver in the case.

Abid Chullikulavan was intercepted by the Customs officers at the Nedumbassery airport upon his arrival from Dubai on January 26, 2013. As many as 1,950 pieces of FICN - all in the denomination of Rs 500 - were recovered from him. Following the NIA investigation, it was revealed the counterfeit notes were supplied by Bhatki.