KOCHI: The Sacred Heart Province of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI), Rajagiri, is celebrating 50 years of priestly ordination and religious profession of 10 priests at Rajagiri school auditorium, Kalamassery, on Saturday.There will be a Holy Mass at 10 am, which will be followed by a felicitation function. The fucntion will be inaugurated by the former Bishop of Bijnor Mar Gratian Mundaden.The programme will be presided over by the former auxiliary Bishop of Archdiocese of Ernakulum-Angamaly Mar Thomas Chakiath.

Fr James Chalil, Fr Jose Eadayatti, Fr George Edathara, Fr Jacob Mulavarickal, Fr Mathew Koikkara, Fr Vincent Panikulam, Fr Jose Thyparampil, Fr Varghese Pudussery, Fr Mathew Vattathara and Fr George Peter Pittapillil are the priests who are celebrating the golden jubilee of priestly ordination and religious profession.