KOCHI: A documentary on the life and times of T N Joy, former Naxal leader and cultural activist in Kodungallur, was screened at the Children’s Theatre here on Friday. The 50-minute documentary titled, ‘A man who tried t0 beautify the world,’ is helmed by actor-writer V K Sreeraman and produced by K M Gafoor.

Joy, who was arrested and jailed along with K Venu, speaks about his time in prison and the existential crisis experienced by the Naxals after the failed movement. It also features litterateurs K Satchidanandan, K G Sankara Pillai and Paul Zacharia who talk about Joy’s fight against social hypocrisy. He had embraced Islam in 2015 to protest against the religious intolerance prevailing in society. His friends N K Raveendran, K P Sethunath, Joly Chirayath and Rajmohan spoke on the occasion.