KOLLAM: “What startled us is that she showed no remorse while confessing the murder. Somewhat like a person having a cold-heart she gets into the details of murdering her son,” said an officer who is part of the investigating team inquiring into the murder of 14-year-old Jithu Job of Kureepally at Kollam.Though the police are yet to affirm the motive behind the murder and still have plenty of questions and missing-links to answer, the incident has reiterated the fact that values like family bond and kindliness have hit a new low in society. In the district alone, this has become the third case in a span of 11 months where close family members are found to be committing heinous crimes.

The other two cases were the incident in which a grandfather raped his 10-year-old granddaughter at Kundara in March 2017 and the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl by a man, who lives with her aunt in September 2017.In the case of the Kureepally murder, the mother, Jayamol, is said to have confessed to the police it was in the midst of a squabble with her son that she suffocated him to death and later charred his body at the backyard of the house. However, investigating officers say they are yet to swallow the story hook, line and sinker.

They say prima facie they are counting on the confession statement of Jayamol which also states she alone is responsible for the murder. However, they are weighing on the practicality of the same. This gets summed up when Kollam City Police Commissioner A Srinivasan told media persons obscurity overshadows the motive behind the murder.

Meanwhile, Punalur DySP B Krishnakumar, who had headed the investigations of the Kundara case and Yeroor case, said the similarity that could be drawn from the three cases is the families of the victims were somewhat broken or the relationship between the father and mother was not that cordial. The other similarity is the women in the families are not mentally strong.“Take the case of Kundara, the girl’s mother is not financially or mentally strong. The predators cash on this weakness and exploit them,” said Krishnakumar.