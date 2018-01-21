KOCHI: With traffic snarlups at Vyttila Junction inviting sharp criticism from all quarters, the district administration is planning to resolve the issue with the support of the general public.The stakeholders - including residents’ associations, vehicle owners, NHAI, Police, PWD and people’s representatives - will meet at the Ernakulam Guest House on Sunday morning to discuss the issues plaguing the state’s busiest junction. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla will chair the meeting.

“Many suggestions are popping up from different quarters to re-route traffic at Vyttila,” Safirulla said. “So the district administration has convened a meeting of the stakeholders to record their suggestions. Opinions may differ on the traffic diversion. Everyone can put forward their suggestions to smoothen the traffic movement. If we find better ways to reduce the traffic congestion, they will be considered for implementation.”

The seemingly unscientific diversion implemented with the commencement of the flyover work at Vyttila Junction has put commuters at the receiving end. Many are often left stranded for hours. Over the past few days, vehicular movement through the junction almost came to a standstill during peak hours. People had a tough time reaching their destinations, with patients, especially, facing a big hurdle.

The Vyttila Junction Vikasana Janakiya Samithi (VJVJS) is planning to move the High Court if the state government fails to incorporate changes in the Vyttila flyover design, considered to be flawed. The people’s collective has launched a protest campaign urging the government to ensure signal-free movement of vehicles in all directions from the junction.

VJVJS chairman Vincent John said they will take up the matter again with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and PWD Minister G Sudhakaran. He said inefficient administrative officers and incompetent engineers together have worked out a poor design.In a statement issued here, he said a normal bridge at the extremely busy junction would hardly be beneficial.

“If the proposed flyover becomes a reality, how will vehicles from Kadavanthra, Thammanam and Tripunithura move to other directions?” asked Vincent John.Earlier, the Mayor also came down against the construction of the Vyttila flyover. Discussing the issue at the last council meeting, Mayor Soumini Jain said the Corporation has not been consulted while taking a final decision on the traffic-diversion plan. “The flyover’s alignment hasn’t been shared with us. Nothing materialised from a discussion to constitute a traffic advisory committee either,” the Mayor said.