KOCHI: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Acting Chairperson P Mohana Das has directed the Protection Officer, Ernakulam, to intervene urgently in the issue of a woman, Jabin Shayaq, from UP who had been abandoned by her husband and was staying on the terrace of his residence at Airapuram near Perumbavoor with her son. The SHRC Chairman visited the woman on Saturday after registering a suo-motu case based on media reports. The commission ordered the protection officer, to submit a domestic investigation report before the magistrate concerned after interacting with the lady and to take necessary steps for getting a Residence Order and Protection Order from the magistrate at the earliest in order to enable her to have access to basic necessities.

The woman was pursuing a diploma course in Aeronautical Engineering in a college at Meerut when she fell in love with Anil Kuruvilla, a Malayalee student of the same college. Later they got married after passing out from the college and both the parents accepted them. Both of them lived together as husband and wife for a period of four months at Anil’s residence in Airapuram. Later, they moved to UP. The couple has a son and his baptism ceremony was also conducted.

“While they were in UP, the woman got Rs 6 lakh from her parents as her share in the family property. Her husband managed to secure the amount from her on the assurance he will construct a house for them to stay in Kerala. He constructed a house at Airapuram on his ancestral property but thereafter his whereabouts was not revealed to her. Their son was studying in a CBSE School in UP. The woman was not in a position to make ends meet with the meager amount she saved out of her job.

Hence, she decided to come back to her husband’s native place in search of him. However, on her arrival, he and his parents managed to leave the place after locking up the house. The woman now lives on the terrace of the house. This inhuman treatment meted out to a mother and child at the instance of her own husband and in-laws is nothing but a violation of human rights,” said the order issued by SHRC.She reached Airapuram during the fourth week of December, last year. Now she lives at the mercy of the neighbours.

The SHRC also directed the Social Justice Department Officer, Ernakulam, to intervene in the matter and do whatever possible to alleviate the grievances of the woman and her son. “The District Police Chief, Ernakulam Rural, should take necessary steps by deputing a DySP to find out the husband by engaging the Cyber Officials in the district and also a case has to be registered for swindling her money and cheating her. The Secretary to Mazhuvannoor Grama Panchayat should intervene in the incident, interact with the husband and parents of the woman and mediate the dispute especially for providing basic necessities to the woman and child. The Member Secretary of the State Legal Service Authority is also informed to provide all legal aid,” the order added.