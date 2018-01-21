KOCHI: If there is something common among the different Christian denominations in Kerala, it’s the hymns written by Sadhu Kochukunju Upadeshi.

Muthampackal Itty Varughese (1883-1945) or Sadhu Kochukunju Upadeshi, as he is more popularly known, was a famous Christian preacher, poet and composer. His saintly life, self-control, self-denial, and commitment towards social issues made him a revered person.

He has written over 400 Christian devotional songs in Malayalam. His songs brought hope and happiness to many lives. It’s been 72 years since his death but his songs are still very popular with the Christian community in Kerala.

Slomo Trust, a Thiruvalla-based charitable trust, is organising Sadhu Sopanam, a symphony concert celebrating the works of Upadesi, on January 28, 2018, at the Golf Club grounds in Thiruvananthapuram. The charity event would feature a 100-member Ecumenical Choir accompanied by a 50-member Symphony orchestra in Philharmonic style, which will present a bouquet of Christian devotional hymns of Upadeshi. The concert is conceptualised and conducted by Rev. Fr. John Samuel, an Orthodox priest, musician and music composer, who is an expert in conducting four-parts harmony and liturgical choir. He is an inmate of the Mar Kuriakose Orthodox Monastery (Ashram) at Mylapra in Pathanamthitta.

Commenting on the project, Fr. John Samuel said, “Sadhu Kochukunju Upadeshi’s works are appreciated and enjoyed by the Christians of Kerala even today. It’s not that his hymns have not been sung before but my experience with La Moriyo Zegtho taught me that we need to present them in a new way and in a new format which would be liked by the young generation. His songs are evergreen and soulful and we need to preserve them. It’s a coincidence we are doing this programme in the 100th year of his writing the ‘Dukhatintte Pana Pathram’, one of his most popular songs. The three-hour symphony performance is going to be a musical extravaganza.”

The ecumenical choir comprises members from the Orthodox, Marthoma, Believers and Catholic churches; from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla. A 35-member choir from Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta is also part of this ecumenical ensemble. It is probably for the first time that members from so many different denominations have come together for one performance.

Fr. John drives over 100 kms to Thiruvananthapuram every weekend to teach the 40-member choir. During weekdays he goes to Pathanamthitta Catholicate College and the Believers Church in Thiruvalla to teach their choir.

Working from his base at Mylapra ashram, he sends the musical score (notation) to the orchestra members who are based in Kochi. He uses WhatsApp to send not just the lyrics to the students but also the notes and tracks for practising the parts. The first performance of Sadhu Sopanam Symphony Concert will take place on January 28 in Thiruvananthapuram. Entry to the symphony concert is by free tickets available online.