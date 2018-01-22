KOCHI: The Nadakkavu SNDP HSS has managed an impressive feat by vaccinating 2,201 of its total 2,210 students under the Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccination Campaign. It bagged the top spot among the schools which vaccinated the maximum number of students in the above-2,000 students’ category and qualified for the award instituted by the district administration and the Health Department for participation in the MR vaccine campaign.

Nadakkavu is followed by Njaraloor Bethlehem School and Elamakkara Bhavans Vidya Mandir in second and third place, respectively. While Njaraloor vaccinated 2,076(97 per cent) of its 2,132 students, Bhavans got 96.7 per cent of its total students vaccinated.

Among schools in the 1,000-2,000 students’ category, the only school which achieved 100 per cent vaccination is Kumabalangi St Peter’s Higher Secondary School. All the 1,100 students of the school were vaccinated under the campaign.

Kidangoor St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School came in second by vaccinating 99.27 per cent of its students, closely followed by Piravom MKMHSS.

Among the schools with less than 1,000 students, 160 institutions vaccinated all of their students. As many as 18 schools in the Kuttampuzha gram panchayat belonging to this category vaccinated 100 per cent of the students. With nine schools, Piravom municipality came in second and Maneed gram panchayat was third with six schools.

In the bike rally organised as part of the MR vaccine campaign, Malippuram CHC won the first place, followed by Ramamangalam CHC. PHC, Nettoor, won acclaim and award for publicising the campaign on social media.

WHO representative Pratapa Chandran; UNICEF representative Hassan Fahim; Education Department; ICDS; PRD; IMA; Higher Secondary NSS; Naval Base Medical Officer Sonali; IAP; Ernakulam Government Medical College; Amrita Medical College; Kolanchery Medical College; Chalaikkal SN Medical College; Dr P N N Pisharady; Dr Junaid Rehman; Dr Rakesh P S; Dr K V Beena and Ernakulam Nursing School also won awards.

District Chief Medical Officer N K Kuttappan presented the awards to the winners at an event held at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

