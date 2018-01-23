KOCHI: Three persons were injured when 11 vehicles, including a KSRTC Super Fast bus, collided on the National Highway near Aluva on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place when a KSRTC bus rammed into vehicles waiting at a traffic signal at Paravoor junction at 5.30 pm.

“As per the preliminary investigation, we found the accident occurred as the driver of the bus which was going to Vaikom dozed off. He didn’t notice the signals and the vehicles waiting there,” said the police.

Two cars have been completely damaged in the accident. “Since the accident occurred in the peak hour, it also lead to a huge traffic congestion. It took us three hours to bring the traffic under control,” said the police.