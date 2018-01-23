KOCHI: In a shocking incident, Binoy Kumar, who runs a kiosk in Gandhinagar, was stabbed to death on Monday evening. Kumar, 37, was attacked with a steel pipe by Ajith Antony, 28, of Udaya Colony. Though the police rushed Binoy, who suffered severe injuries on his neck and chest, to Medical Trust Hospital, he was declared brought dead.

According to a police officer, “Both Binoy and Ajith were in love with the same girl. This gradually developed into an enmity. The woman, who got a job as a maid, flew off to Dubai. When she reached the UAE, she she made a call to Binoy. Ajith came to know about this and that escalated the enmity, resulting in the murder. It seems Ajith had already planned the murder as he carried a steel pipe.”

Even though Ajith absconded immediately after the incident, the police took him into custody from Nissan Colony, where he is staying at a rented house.

“We got a tip-off from local sources that he had escaped from the crime scene and returned to his house. When we reached, he had changed his shirt assuming that no one will find him. We arrested him immediately and he confessed that he committed the crime,” the officer said.Ajith is also an accused in a rape case and other petty cases, the police said. “He will be produced before a magistrate. More information will be revealed after that. Binoy’s body will be handed over to his family on Tuesday after autopsy,” said Assistant Commissioner K Laljy.

According to a 57-year-old woman staying near Binoy’s kiosk, “Binoy always maintained a healthy relationship with his neighbours. It was after he became partially blind that he started running the kiosk. We are yet to recover from the shock as this happened right in front of us.”

