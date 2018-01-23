KOCHI: In a bid to make the city a hunger-free zone, the Numma Oonu, Hunger-free City programme will be kick-started from February 1. The programme will be officially launched by Industries Minister A C Moideen on Republic Day.A brainchild of District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, the programme will be implemented with the help of Petronet LNG Foundation and Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association Ernakulam District Committee. As per the plan, food will be served from selected hotels from February 1 onwards.

“We will set up ‘Numma Oonu’ counters at Ernakulam Collectorate and Ernakulam South railway station. Those who need food should collect the coupons from these counters and exchange them at the mentioned hotels. The Hotel and Restaurant Association has already identified four hotels each at Kakkanad and Ernakulam South for the scheme,” said Safirulla.Alakapuri Hotel near the Collectorate, Liba, Ayodhya and Galaxy Hotel at Vazhakkala are the selected hotels near Kakkanad. In Ernakulam South, ‘Numma Oonu’ will be available at Aryas, Alfala, Arya Bhavan and Mughal hotels.