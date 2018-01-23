KOCHI: Stating it was too early to initiate discussions on the CPM’s political line for the next three years, CPM Ernakulam district secretary and former MP P Rajeev said the present news reports on an electoral alliance with Congress are only on the basis of the draft resolution. “The party will publish its draft resolution and it will reach the party’s rank and file for discussion. The members from the lower rungs can register their opinion. Even the delegates of the party congress can come up with their recommendations. The CPM party congress, to be held at Hyderabad in April, will then finalise the political-tactical line of the party,” said Rajeev, while addressing the media at the Ernakulam Press Club on Monday.

Rajeev, who was re-elected district secretary last week, said as someone who is in charge of the district, he would like to talk more about the working of his party in Ernakulam. “The delegates at the district conference held last week had discussed various aspects in connection with increasing our presence in the urban pockets. As part of the decisions taken, we are planning to hold meetings with those sections following a broad left ideology,” he said.

These groups are not active members of the CPM, but are left leaning. “They include cultural activists, prominent personalities, members of various resident’s associations and sports promoters. A meeting with them will help the party get a clear idea of their expectations and the corrective measures we need to take. These inputs will further strengthen the party to work up to their expectations,” he said.

Budget proposals

Rajeev said the party has already prepared an action plan for the overall development of the district. “We had emphasised these demands at the pre-Budget discussions. Projects such as the water metro and the remaining works of the Kochi Metro Rail should be completed in a time-bound manner. The proposed flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor also need financial allocations for its completion. Other major demands include suburban rail, various road projects ,” he said.

He said the issues related with factionalism are completely solved in the district. “The presence of youth below 25 years was only 3.96 per cent almost three years back. Now it has increased to 8 per cent. We are devising plans to increase the presence of youngsters in the party,” he added.

At present 68 per cent of the people in Ernakulam reside in urban areas. “In the coming years, it will increase to nearly 75 per cent. Hence, the party will have to undertake various works which cannot be addressed in a fragmented manner. Various communities, including SC/ST, will be living in the urban areas. Considering these objective realities, we need to devise plans to attract them to the party,” he added.

CPM’s Jaiva Jeevitham vegetables for Vishu

Kochi:As part of the CPM’s ‘Jaiva Jeevitham’ programme aimed at encouraging organic farming, the party will cultivate organic vegetables to supply during the Vishu season when there is a steep increase in the demand for vegetables. CPM district secretary P Rajeev launched the programme the other day at Alangangadu-Karuchira by sowing the seed of Kanakamani cowpea.

“The programme is getting a tremendous response from various sections of society. Jaiva Jeevitham was launched three years back by the CPM. As part of the programme, we were able to revitalise paddy farming, vegetable cultivation and terrace farming in various places in the district. We hope more educational institutions and clubs will join in this effort,” Rajeev said. The programme was also launched under all the local area committees in the district. The aim is to set up at least one stall under each local committee.