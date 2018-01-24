KOCHI: Litmus7 Systems Consulting Pvt. Ltd, a leading retail technology service provider, has started its operation in SmartCity Kochi. The company’s facility in SmartCity Kochi was inaugurated by M Sivasankar IAS, IT Secretary, in a function held in SmartCity Kochi.Speaking on the occasion, M Sivasankar, said, “Kerala is leading the way with innovative, disruptive and talented companies which are truly refreshing and promising.

Unlike the rest of the country, no run-off-the-mill companies are found here.” He added blockchain technologies can be put to good use in various sectors including finance and for migrant workers. The company’s facility in SmartCity Kochi spreads over an area of around 27,000 sq ft. Litmus7 Systems, which employs over 220 specialist engineers and retail domain consultants, has 70 professionals in SmartCity.

“It is indeed was a smart move for the company since we feel SmartCity has the best-in-class infrastructure in Kochi. There is also the additional advantage of further expansion in future if needed,” said Venu Gopalakrishnan, founder and CEO, Litmus7 Systems. He added one of the major initiatives of the company, a Retail Singularity hub to drive the future of retailing, will be launched soon. T Balakrishnan IAS; Manoj Nair, chief executive officer, SmartCity Kochi; Lior Gerson Golan, serial retail innovator and Susheel Kumar Ladwa, co-chair, AHIP IT Advisory Group, and design thinker, were also present on the occasion.

The company, which has a presence in the UK and the US, is in the process of setting up new offices in Brazil, Mexico and Canada. Its clientele includes some of world’s leading retail giants like Walmart, Sephora, Tatcha, ASDA, Kohl’s and PETCO.