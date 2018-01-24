KOCHI: The broad daylight murder at Kadavanthara on Monday was a well-planned operation, as per the preliminary investigation by the Kochi City police. The police said the murder did not happen in a fit of rage, as was initially thought. The accused was determined to eliminate the victim who was in love with the same woman, said an officer. The sleuths are trying to get in touch with the woman involved in the love-triangle.

Meanwhile the accused, Ajith Antony, 28, of Udaya Colony, was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. Earlier, the police had taken him to the crime spot and recovered the weapon used for the crime. The team also visited the locations where Ajith stayed before and after the crime.

The police will approach the court seeking his custody for further interrogation.

Binoy Kumar, 37, who runs a kiosk in Gandhinagar was stabbed using a steel pipe. He suffered injuries to his neck and chest. Though rushed to a private hospital in Kochi, he was declared brought dead.

According to the police, Binoy and Ajith were in love with the same girl. This gradually developed into an enmity. The woman who got a job as a maid, flew to Dubai. When she reached the UAE, she made a call to Binoy. Ajith came to know about this, escalating his resentment and resulting in the murder.