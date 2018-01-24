KOCHI: With the Corporation continuing its lackadaisical attitude in acting against the mosquito menace, the LDF-led opposition is planning a mosquito eradication drive with people's support.As per the plan, the opposition, with the help of people, NGOs and people's representative, will visit every nook and corner of the city and spray mosquito repellent using hand sprayers. "Though we demanded the Corporation initiate steps to prevent mosquito menace, they did nothing. The situation could have been mitigated had they carried out spraying and fogging on time. Now, we will carry out the eradication drive," said Opposition leader K J Antony, who came to the council hall with a mosquito hand sprayer.

"Though there are 22 health circles in the Corporation, the civic body failed in providing sufficient number of hand sprayers and fogging machines. We will buy sufficient number of hand sprayers via sponsorship and crowd funding. Since the Mayor has failed to carry out her duties and responsibilities, it is better she resigns," Antony.

Meanwhile, the opposition submitted the report of Corporation vehicles, which they prepared after a week-long campaign across the divisions. "As per RTI report, around 266 Corporation vehicles are registered at the Ernakulam RTO office. BU the Corporation data says the number is 155. Of them, 95 are under repair. The Corporation should order a probe to find the missing vehicles," V P Chandran said in the council. However, Deputy Mayor T J Vinod said several vehicles were sold by the Corporation.

Oppn stages walkout

Kochi:The Corporation council concluded with the Opposition staging a walkout after Mayor Soumini Jain stuck to her stand to set up a memorial for Swami Vivekananda at the site earmarked for setting up a memorial for the late CPM leader T K Ramakrishnan. The opposition decided to bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "How can a Mayor unilaterally take such a decision? We are not against setting up a memorial for Vivekananda. It is the choice of the site that has irked us," said K J Antony, Opposition leader.