KOCHI: The Kochi City Police registered a case against the bullet tanker’s driver and a few others for negligent handling of hazardous substance that posed a threat to human life following the leakage of ammonia at FACT’s plant on Willingdon Island on Saturday afternoon.

The officers said though preliminary investigations suggested a faulty nozzle as the reason for the leakage, a detailed probe later revealed it occurred when the driver inadvertently moved the vehicle forward.

“The bullet tanker was being filled at the ammonia storage tank near FACT when its driver overheard a direction to take the vehicle out. While it was given to another tanker which just finished the process, the driver in question moved his vehicle forward and the nozzle connected to the tanker got disconnected, leading to the massive leakage,” said officers.

A case was registered against the driver and a few others under sections 284, 286 and 336 of IPC for negligent conduct with respect to poisonous and explosives substance as well as endangering life and personal safety.

At least 10 persons, including a 16-year-old girl student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Port Trust, suffered breathing difficulties following the leakage.Meanwhile, the Kochi City Police officers said they would submit a detailed report to the Ernakulam District Collector with regard to the recurring accidents at the industrial sites in West Kochi and the need to formulate contingency evacuation plans.