No nun complained to Cardinal, says the Syro-Malabar Church

KOCHI: Refuting allegations Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, tried to cover up the rape allegations leveled by a nun against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Church in a statement on Monday said the Archbishop’s office did not receive any complaint from any nun regarding sexual harassment.

Cardinal Alencherry, who had gone to Rome on June 28 for a meeting of Cardinals, returned to Kochi on Monday.

“Since the victim belongs to a congregation under the Jalandhar diocese of the Latin hierarchy, the Syro-Malabar Church and the Cardinal have no jurisdiction over the issue,” official spokesperson of the Church Fr Jimmy Poochakkatt told Express. However, the statement said, a nun who introduced herself as a missionary working under the Jalandhar diocese had met the Cardinal in person a few months ago and complained about the difficulties she was facing owing to the policy of appointment and transfer followed by the diocese.

“The Cardinal made it clear the Syro-Malabar Church had no jurisdiction over the Jalandhar diocese. The Major Archbishop’s office had received a letter from the father of a nun under the Jalandhar diocese on November 23, 2017, which narrated the difficulties she faced. There was no mention of sexual harassment. Since the issue did not pertain to the Syro-Malabar Church, no action was taken on the complaint,” the statement said.

Alencherry cannot shirk responsibility

The Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency convenor John Jacob, who lodged a complaint with Ernakulam Range IG Vijay Sakhare seeking action against Cardinal Alencherry for trying to cover up the rape allegation against the Jalandhar bishop, told Express Alencherry could not shirk responsibility.

“Bishop Mulakkal originally belonged to the Syro-Malabar Church originally. Though the Jalandhar diocese was under the Latin hierarchy earlier, it is now administered by Syrian Catholics. So, the Cardinal has the responsibility to intervene in the issue,” he said.

No role to play: KCBC

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) deputy secretary Fr Varghese Vallikkatt said KCBC had no role to play in the issue. “Though the complainant and Bishop Franco Mulakkal are Keralites, they belong to a diocese outside the state. The victim should have filed a complaint with the Archdiocese of its hierarchy or the Apostolic Nuncio to India,” Varghese said.

Women’s Commission seeks reports

T’Puram: The Kerala State Women’s Commission has sought a report from the Kottayam district police chief on the rape allegations leveled by a nun against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal. Commission chairperson M C Josephine said further steps will be taken on the basis of the report. The commission also asked the Malappuram district police chief to furnish a report on the alleged death threats against film critic Aparna Prasanthi on social media. The commission received a complaint from Prasanthi in this regard, in which she said a man claiming to be a fan of actor Allu Arjun made obscene comments against her and threatened to rape and kill her.