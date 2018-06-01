Kochi: 91 children swim across Periyar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After learning swimming over the vacation period, 91 kids swam across the Periyar here in Aluva thanks to the Valassery River Swimming Club's free of cost training. The aim was to prevent incidents of drowning in the state's waterbodies. The group learned swimming under the guidance of coach Saji Valasseril and his colleagues in two months.

Since the District Collector had issued a caution, as the shutters at Bhuthathankettu dam were opened, the children swam only 300 metres from Malappuram Kadavu to Shiva Ksetram Kadavu. About 465 students came here for swimming lessons this summer. The youngest was Niya Rose, 6, from Kadungalloor. Adults were also given training since January, with 190 people enrolling for classes. However, only 63 finished the training by crossing the Periyar. The oldest was T V Sunny, a retired bank manager living near Aluva Powerhouse.

This year, the swimming training begun by teaching actor Tini Tom and making him cross the river. The event was flagged off by municipality counsellor A C Santhosh Kumar. Municipality chairperson Lisy Abraham greeted the students at the temple side and distributed trophies and certificates to them.