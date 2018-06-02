Kochi Transport Day: Collector, RTO show the way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Kochi Transport Day observance, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla and Ernakulam RTO Reji P Varghese travelled by bus and ferry on Friday to encourage people to make full use of public transport.Observed on the first Friday of every month, the Kochi Transport Day campaign aims to promote and study public transport use in the city.

Setting an example, the Collector and the RTO travelled by public transport from the collector’s camp office near Durbar Hall ground to Vyttila mobility hub. They evaluated the traffic arrangements made at Vytilla junction as part of the ongoing flyover construction.

During the course of the journey by both bus and ferry, the Collector and the RTO, along with representatives of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), and other civil society organisations, received feedback from the travelling public. During the interaction, people came up with suggestions to look into the possibility of improving boat services from Vyttila mobility Hub to Kakkanad and to reinstate feeder services from Kakkanad jetty to Infopark. There were suggestions to install signages to inform the public about traffic arrangements at the Vyttila junction.

“Decisions will be taken to improve the feeder services at boat jetties to increase ferry ridership. The district administration will look into the connectivity problems in Kakkanad, especially for those travelling to Infopark,” said Safirulla.

The Collector and the RTO took a bus from Maharaja’s College ground bus stop and got down at Vyttila Mobility Hub. Safirulla then presented Sreshta Sanchaari Puruskaaram instituted by KMRL for highest patronage, to Kurian George, Prabha S, and Shefy Niyas. Stickers highlighting the importance of availing public transport were distributed to bus operators on the occasion. Later, they proceeded to Kakkanad in a ferry.