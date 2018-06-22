Cancer survivor harnesses yoga’s power to heal others

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When the whole world celebrated yoga day on Thursday, Karita Aaltonen, a 58-year-old from Finland, had a lot more to say about the ancient discipline. Karita is a yoga teacher, mentor and inspirer of people.On a 10-day Yoga Ambassadors Tour organised by the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India; Ministry of Ayush and Kerala Tourism, she told ‘Express’ that she was diagnosed with brain tumour when she was 38, and yoga helped her overcome the shock and depression.

“The doctors said I only had a year left, and I was shattered. But things have changed from then on,” said Karita. “One of the most challenging things that I felt was to control my state of mind. All of a sudden, you lose the whole meaning of life.” Ayurveda treatment was familiar to her from the start and it was her friends who suggested the therapy of yoga. After practising it, the remarkable change that she experienced made her confident in life. For her, age is not a factor for performing yoga; it calms both the body and mind.

Karita dedicated her life to yoga after she gained peace of mind through it. Later on, she became a yoga teacher and enjoys spending time with cancer patients and people affected by serious diseases.“I enjoy spending time with cancer patients and kids in asylums. I believe that now I am able to transfer the happiness and wellness that yoga has given me to ailing ones,” she said. Though she has been to many countries, this is her first trip to God’s Own Country, and she is all excited about it.

Navy celebrates Int’l Yoga Day

Kochi: The Southern Naval Command celebrated International Yoga Day at Kochi Naval Base and INS Dronacharya. The mass yoga camp was inaugurated by Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni. Yoga instructor Nuthan Manohar conducted two sessions of about 45 minutes each. A yoga camp was held for the personnel posted on ships and the naval air station INS Garuda, which saw the participation of the service personnel as well as their families. A total of 1,200 personnel, including those from friendly foreign nations, were part of the activities. The students of Navy Children School inside the Naval Base also participated in the Yoga Day commemorative activities. Admiral Superintendent of Naval Ship repair Yard Rear Admiral SN Alamanda was the chief guest at the event.

Yoga camp for CMFRI staff

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) celebrated Yoga Day. The staff participated in the camp led by yoga trainer Resmi K from Patanjali Yoga Training and Research Centre, Ernakulam. ICAR-CMFRI Recreation Club president V Kripa and secretary Vipinkumar V spoke.