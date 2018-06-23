Damaged nets to be repaired 

Home Cities Kochi

The decision to keep the jetty close to the nets was taken considering the tourist attraction it can create.

Published: 23rd June 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “The decision to keep the jetty close to the nets was taken considering the tourist attraction it can create. Those nets that are in a damaged and unused state will get repaired using government funds to the tune of Rs 1 crore from the Tourism Department,” added the statement.

Earlier, civic administrators and some noted personalities had spoken against the plan to construct a new jetty at Fort Kochi which, according to them, would affect the Chinese nets. Former Mayor K J Sohan has sent a letter to the Chief Minister in this regard. “Unlike the lifeless icons that identify other cities of the world, these nets are living monuments that through five centuries have given Kochi and even Kerala her identity and livelihood to the fishermen who operate them.

The three nets at the eastern end: Bank Vala, Society Vala and Karipura Vala - located next to the old coal shed (kari pura) - are the largest such nets in the world with six workers operating each,” Sohan pointed out. “These nets are an inalienable part of our heritage and no sensible person will ever think of removing them.” 

