Malaysian national held with Indian currencies

KOCHI: Another currency seizure case reported at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), as a Malaysian national was intercepted with `6 lakh worth Indian currency on Thursday night. The person identified as Motilal Janardhanan Vadhiya Alu, 27, was caught by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel before boarding an Air Asia flight at around 11.30 pm.

According to CIAL officials, the currencies were found stacked inside the handbag of the foreigner while the CISF personnel were conducting the routine checking. The currency notes of `100, 200, 500 and `2,000 denominations were found from the baggage. Later, he was handed over to Customs officials.

The Customs officers said the arrest of the Malaysian national has not been recorded.