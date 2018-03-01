KOCHI: The network of the drug mafia involved in the seizure of 5.2 kg of methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) worth around `30 crore near the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery seems to be getting bigger.For the Excise sleuths have received crucial information about more persons who are part of the chain. It is learnt the investigation team got clues on the involvement of other Malayalees while interrogating the third accused Yousuf, who had helped the other accused conceal the drug in the trolley bag by wrapping them in carbon paper.

He was arrested by Excise officers on Tuesday from Palakkad following the revelation of the prime accused.“Yousuf revealed the name of some persons who helped them make the transportation of drugs easier in the state. We are collecting information about those people and the business they are now associated with. There is no doubt that a big gang is involved in this case. We will soon arrest more persons based on the information we got from the accused,” said an officer with the Excise Department.

The department had earlier arrested two Palakkad natives — Abdul Salam, 34, and Faizal, 35 — while they were en route to handing over the drug to a person waiting at the airport to board a flight to Kuwait.

“Since we are facing a delay in getting the call details of the accused from the cyber cell, the arrest of the other persons may get delayed a bit as the evidence is crucial for taking them into custody,” said a top officer.

Meanwhile, the department has sought the custody of Yousuf whom the Excise produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly, on Wednesday.Ernakulam Divisional Deputy Excise Commissioner K A Nelson said a detailed interrogation of Yousuf will be held in the coming days.

“The investigation is moving in the right direction. More people will be arrested in the case but it is difficult to divulge all crucial information about the persons involved in the case at this stage,” Nelson said.