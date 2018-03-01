KOCHI: As many as 35 passengers had a narrow escape on Wednesday when a KURTC bus proceeding to Aluva from Thuravoor in Alappuzha caught fire on the National Highway near Aroor. According to the Fire and Rescue Services Department officials, the incident took place near the Aroor church at 8.20 am when plumes of thick smoke began to emanate from the engine. However, the timely intervention of local people helped prevent the fire from spreading to other areas.