KOCHI: Even though the social justice department has initiated projects to bring transgenders into the mainstream by teaching them life skills, social stigma remains a big hurdle. One of the promising projects launched by the department was to teach driving to transgenders, but no driving school is willing to be associated with the project.

District Social Welfare Officer Preethi Wilson said tenders were invited thrice to teach driving to transgenders, but none of the driving schools in Kerala expressed interest.“The project has come to a standstill as driving schools are not coming forward to teach driving to transgenders. With driving lessons and financial support, transgenders can be engaged in the taxi service profession,” she said.Since driving schools are unwilling, the social justice department is planning to approach the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

“We had some discussions with the MVD. We hope to sort out the matter soon,” she said.Another plan is to provide shelter for transgenders in Kochi. A location has been identified and proposals have been sent to the government. A welfare centre run by nuns in Thrikkakara has been identified for the project. “Once the proposal receives the state government’s nod, we expect to start the shelter without delay,” she said.