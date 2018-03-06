KOCHI: Move over staid khaki. The auto drivers running the feeder services at the Kochi Metro stations will henceforth don turquoise short-sleeved T-shirt and midnight black slacks, thanks to a new dress code unveiled by Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar. Besides, they have to sport a specially designed badge which will carry their personal information and driving licence number.The move by the Transport Commissioner followed a request in this regard from the District Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union Coordination Committee.

The KMRL will supply the uniforms free of cost in the first phase. The Transport Commissioner allotted the new uniform following talks with the KMRL authorities and District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union Coordination Committee office-bearers. Senior Transport Commissioner K G Samuel and Deputy Transport Commissioner K Ajith Kumar were also present.About 300 drivers, who underwent training from KILA under the aegis of KMRL, are working as drivers in the feeder services in the first phase. The main objective of implementing the dress code is to create a unique identity as the commuters will feel safe riding in the autorickshaws.

The initiative is aimed at creating model drivers and a new culture of an autorickshaw journey in the city. The drivers underwent training in maintaining good behaviour, attitude and road safety.“The feeder autos will only charge the fares fixed by the government,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner Ajith Kumar. They will adopt the share auto model. If there is only one commuter he will have to pay the full fare. If there are two or more passengers the fare will be split among them.

The KMRL has come out with a host of plans to reduce the operational cost of the autos. Besides, it has started steps to finalise the feeder routes and provide information to the commuters in this regard. The KMRL had signed an agreement with the District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union Coordination Committee to bring 15,000 autorickshaws under a registered society and the plans in this direction are in their final stage.