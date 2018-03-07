KOCHI: Observing that ‘Law is above all’, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Ernakulam central police to register a criminal case against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church in a case related to the alleged illegal land deal belonging to the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese.

The court also ordered to register a case against Fr Joshy Puthuva, Pro-Vicar, St John’s Church, Cusat-Kochi parish, Fr Sebastian Vadakkumapadam, Pro-Vicar General, Archbishop’s House, Ernakulam and Saju Varghese, the Kochi-based real estate agent.

“The canon recognises the importance of the civil law to be observed. No doubt, when matters related to civil or criminal matters are there, it’s for the courts in India to deal with the matter even if it arises from the activities of the diocese,” the court said.

While allowing the petition filed by Shine Varghese, Cherthala seeking to conduct an investigation on the complaint filed by him, the court observed allegation in the complaint is sufficient to invite the offence under 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 415 (cheating) of IPC against the persons allegedly involved in the land deal.

“It’s a matter to be investigated. The court is not making any opinion whether an offence has been made out or not,” the court observed and made it clear investigating officer should not be guided by any of the observations of the court in the judgment. The investigation should be proper and impartial.

Awaiting copy of judgment

Kochi: Further steps will be taken in consultation with the people concerned after getting a copy of the judgment, said a statement issued from Syro-Malabar Church.