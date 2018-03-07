KOCHI: Pepper Creative Awards Trust has announced the 12th Edition of the Pepper Creative Awards, the largest creative awards in South India and the second largest in India. Call for entries have been sent to all ad agencies, production houses, printers, and photographers in South India. A panel of eminent personalities from India’s creative world will evaluate the entries for Pepper-2018. The last date for the receipt of entries is March 17.

“We are expecting more than 1,500 entries for the competition which has become a stepping stone for the creative fraternity from this part of the world to take part in other major peer-reviewed national and international competitions,” said K Venugopal, chairman, Pepper Trust.

All leading advertising agencies from South India will take part in Pepper-2018, a unique event when luminaries from South Indian creative fraternity come to a single platform, evaluating and celebrating the success and challenges in a professional manner, he added.

PrathapSuthan, this years’ Pepper jury chairman and co-founder CCO of Bang in the Middle said, the content that’s now getting created from the South, thanks to better tech hardware and easier media platforms, is indicative of the creative quality and power of this region. Advertising and communication that are born here, ideally should have ideally stepped up both in to terms of idea and execution. It ought to be a natural progression and expectation. I am really looking forward to seeing the next stage of our region’s potential at Pepper 2018.”

The biggest attraction of Pepper 2018 award ceremony will be the keynote address by none other than the veteran ad guru Balki. The competition will be open to categories such as Agency of the Year Award, Advertiser of the Year, Print, Film, OOH, Radio, Cyber, Integrated, Photography, Typography, Copywriting, Art Direction, Illustration, Collaterals, Direct Mailer, Design, Public Service/CSR, Film Craft, Radio Craft and Kerala Specific- Jewellery, Real Estate, Textile, Hospitality, Ayurveda, Media. The winners will be presented with Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards and certificates.