KOCHI: Rohith N, an engineering student from a village near Kolar moved to Bengaluru to pursue his higher studies. His experiences during his stay in an alien city led him to create an app and a business out of it eventually.

“I stay in a paying guesthouse near my college. Once during a spell of bad weather, I caught a flu. There was no one to take care of me and I was all on my own. Finding a doctor and going to a clinic without anyone’s guidance and help was a real pain. After some struggle I managed to find a doctor and visited him, the next problem was getting medicines,” narrates Rohit.

He was also not sure on which food to avoid during this time. He said that even if he knew he was not healthy enough to go and get the food or make it.

After this experience, Rohit tried to find out a way to overcome all these problems. “I started searching for an app that might help people tackle these problems but I failed,” says Rohit. As a result, he came up with an idea to make an app to provide all these services. Some time ago, Rohit and his classmates -Ruchitha DJ, Shreyas S and Sreeram D Nair of the computer science department at the at MVJE College of Engineering have developed a working prototype of the STABL (Step towards Better Life) app. “The app has been developed keeping in mind the numerous people in Bangalore who come here for work or study and do not know anyone in the city,” adds Rohit.

A person can mention the symptoms that he or she is suffering from on the app. A doctor checks these symptoms and prescribes the required medicine. In case of a serious case, the doctor will physically come and check on the patient.

“For a cough, cold and flu there would be no problem in doctors prescribing medicine without a one on one interaction, however for serious cases, the physical check is necessary,” says Rohit.

The prescription can be sent to the nearest pharmacy and the medicines would be delivered via the app.

While the app is not fully functional, yet it will also include an option to hire nurses in case of sickness. Rohit mentioned that they are still working on the app and will come out with a fully functional version very soon.

Apart from this feature, the app also researches what food is best to consume for a speedy recovery. The recipe for the suggested food will also be displayed. The option to order food is also available in this app.

