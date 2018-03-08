KOCHI: The Edappally station of Kochi Metro would function as an ‘all-woman Metro station’ on Thursday, coinciding with International Women’s Day celebration of KMRL. A P M Mohammed Hanish, MD, KMRL, will inaugurate some facilities arranged for women in Edappally station, including a feeding room and a napkin vending machine.

On Wednesday, KMRL commenced the celebration of International Women’s Day with a talk by Padma Shri Meenakshi Amma, the renowned kalarippayattu performer and teacher. She addressed the employees of KMRL and spoke on the topic ‘Women and Self-defence’, and emphasised ‘those who are protected are never free’. She also demonstrated some moves of kalarippayattu for the staff of KMRL. After the talk, Meenakshi Amma took a ride on the Metro and interacted with some of the employees of KMRL and Kudumbashree at the stations.

KMRL being the most women-friendly metro in the country has the most number of women working in the system, including the Kudumbashree staff. Unlike in other Indian metros, all the station activities like ticketing, customer relations and housekeeping are done by women here. In KMRL too, around 30 per cent of the staff are women. There are many facilities and special features for women in the stations already.

“KMRL has provided priority areas for special need passengers and women inside the train. There are also cushioned seats for pregnant women and senior citizens in Kochi Metro,” a release said.

The CCTV cameras placed in stations and trains would ensure the safety of women passengers throughout the journey. Passengers also can talk to the train operator in case of any emergency. Low hand grabs for the ergonomics of women passengers, closed interiors to reduce harassments are some other measures KMRL has taken to guarantee women safety, the release said.