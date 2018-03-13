KOCHI:Despite the efforts of the authorities to bring down road mishaps, riding a two-wheeler in Kochi still remains a risky affair. According to police officers, 90 per cent of the accidents that happen in the city involve motorcycles. Though the measures taken by the police have brought down road fatalities, mishaps involving two-wheeler riders have been on the rise in the city.

According to data with the City Traffic Police, of the 194 road mishaps reported in the city in February, 150 were involving two-wheelers. Of the 15 accident deaths reported, nine were two-wheeler riders. Among the deceased, three were not wearing helmets.

Besides, 77 two-wheeler riders and 21 pillion riders sustained severe injuries in the various accidents that were reported from the city. Fifteen pillion riders suffered minor injuries. Last year, around 60 two-wheeler riders died in various accidents in the city. A total of 2,503 mishaps took place and 137 persons lost their lives. While 2,600 persons suffered injuries in the mishaps.

Most accidents happened due to speeding and reckless driving, said a traffic police officer. The cops said overtaking via the left side, violation of traffic rules, lane discipline and jumping signal, as well as drunken driving, are the other major causes of mishaps.

According to the police officers, the rise in the mishaps involving two-wheelers puts the spotlight on the importance of following the road safety rules strictly. The bikers should drive carefully and in a disciplined manner so as to avert accidents and thereby cooperate with the initiatives of the city police to bring down road accidents.

The road accidents have come down to a great extent in the city compared to the previous years thanks to the efforts taken by traffic police. Effective enforcement of traffic rules by the city police has yielded results. The road management programme introduced by the police after identifying the death traps and accident-prone zones helped the authorities to bring down the mishaps.