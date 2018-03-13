KOCHI: At long last, the calls for setting up a cathlab at the Ernakulam Medical College will now turn into a reality, with the medical equipment needed for the facility now reaching the hospital. However, the post of the cardiologist is yet to be filled though the appointment orders have been issued. Without the services of a cardiologist, a fully-fledged cathlab will be of no use to the patients.

“ The equipment reached here in consignments and is ready for installation. However, it will take time and the installation is done by Wipro GE and the equipment were brought in by Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd,” said V K Sreekala, Ernakulam Medical College principal.

“Regarding the recruitment of cardiologists, two appointment orders were issued for the post of assistant professors who were supposed to join a month ago. Now since the cathlab is also going to be ready soon, we have sent a ‘non joining’ report highlighting the urgency for the post to be filled. The consultant we presently have alone cannot handle the cathlab and we expect a positive response soon from the Health Departmen,” said the principal.